Poll shows Ted Budd leading Cheri Beasley in North Carolina race for U.S. Senate

Emerson College Polling and The Hill shows new election poll.
Budd leads Beasley in recent poll
By Merit Morgan
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new poll shows Republican candidate Tedd Budd leading Democratic candidate Cheri Beasley 50.3% to 45.2% in the North Carolina race for U.S. Senate.

One local political science expert, Dr. Brad Lockerbie of East Carolina University, says he is not surprised by the poll’s results because North Carolina has historically leaned right.

“North Carolina has been a purplish/reddish state for a number of years, leaning to the Republican. Though Obama was able to win it and we’ve got Roy Cooper who is our Democratic governor, they’ve been close-fought races and at the national level,” Lockerbie said. “We’ve trended Republican so I’m not terribly surprised by it so right now things look like I expected they would look.”

For Budd, he believes voters are concerned with inflation and the lack of being able to provide for their families.

“A few months ago, when parents had to send their kids back to school and they’re saying you know, my kids won’t stop growing, I’ve got to buy them new clothes and a new backpack,” Budd said. “I don’t know how I’m going to do that and then put gas back in my tank and put groceries on my table. They’re talking about it in very real terms and they’re hurting.”

Meanwhile, Beasley believes protecting abortion rights for women will drive Democrats to the polls.

“If we don’t have this right, it means that women, and disproportionally Black and brown women will die, and that is absolutely unacceptable,” Beasley said. “I am a woman of faith and a Christian and I will fight to the end of the Earth and make sure our freedoms are protected and make sure that Roe vs. Wade is the law of the land.”

Lockerbie predicts this coming election day will be one of the busiest he’s seen and encourages people to make sure their voices are heard.

“Turnout is going to be what I used to see as a presidential turnout. 2018 was the highest midterm election turnout in 100 years and I think we might get close to that in 2022. I encourage people who have some sense of what’s going on to vote,” Lockerbie said.

