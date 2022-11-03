Non-profit readies events to benefit childhood cancer fighters

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Just in time for the holidays, an Eastern Carolina non-profit is gearing up for the season of giving.

Riley’s Army is a 501(c) 3 organization that honors the life and legacy of Riley Philpot.

In 2006, Riley was diagnosed with a Wilms’ Tumor and underwent surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and stem cell transplants.

During the family’s fight against the disease, they quickly gained the support of an army.

Now, the organization raises money to support other families in North Carolina that are battling the same fights as Riley.

Through the rest of the week you can support Riley’s Army through an online gift card sale in partnership with Texas Roadhouse.

The non-profit will be getting 15% of the sales through the fundraiser

Next month, the Santa Dash is on!

A 5-K and 1 mile walk will support the cause on December 11 at 2 p.m. at the Greenville Town Common.

Reserve your slot for the Santa Dash and order your Texas Roadhouse gift cards here.

