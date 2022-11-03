Non-profit readies events to benefit childhood cancer fighters

Riley's Army supports children with cancer
Riley's Army supports children with cancer
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Just in time for the holidays, an Eastern Carolina non-profit is gearing up for the season of giving.

Riley’s Army is a 501(c) 3 organization that honors the life and legacy of Riley Philpot.

In 2006, Riley was diagnosed with a Wilms’ Tumor and underwent surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and stem cell transplants.

During the family’s fight against the disease, they quickly gained the support of an army.

Now, the organization raises money to support other families in North Carolina that are battling the same fights as Riley.

Through the rest of the week you can support Riley’s Army through an online gift card sale in partnership with Texas Roadhouse.

The non-profit will be getting 15% of the sales through the fundraiser

Next month, the Santa Dash is on!

A 5-K and 1 mile walk will support the cause on December 11 at 2 p.m. at the Greenville Town Common.

Reserve your slot for the Santa Dash and order your Texas Roadhouse gift cards here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited...
THC-infused candy and snacks found on multiple North Carolina store shelves
The body was found around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Body identified in accidental Beaufort drowning
Melvin Wetzel
Havelock man gets 10 years in fed pen for child porn
Greenville’s red light camera program could soon end
State’s first pediatric flu death here in Eastern Carolina

Latest News

ENC community comes together to help teenager battling leukemia
ENC community comes together to help teenager battling leukemia
Greenville holiday show hopes to attract 12,000 visitors
Greenville holiday show hopes to attract 12,000 visitors
Arts in the East - 'Doubt: A Parable'
ENC theater preps for ‘Doubt: A Parable’ opening night
Holiday décor on display
Greenville holiday show hopes to attract 12,000 visitors