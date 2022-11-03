Mike Houston feeling validated after ECU earns bowl eligible status in October

“This year validates last year.”
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football gets an extra week to relish in being bowl eligible as they have their bye this weekend.

The Pirates were donated ice cream Wednesday night for clinching that 6th win.

For the second straight season, the Pirates are going bowling.

“It means a lot to all of us. You know from the time I took the job that’s basically all I heard around town coach you gotta get us back in bowl games, you gotta get us back in bowl games. I think a lot of our players were very vocal about it,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “Holton was very vocal about it. He came here to get ECU back to where it was when he was growing up. That’s competing at a high level, competing for championships, going to the postseason, bowl games, things like that. Last year was significant obviously but this year validates last year. Because you are bowl eligible and you are bowl eligible before the month of November.”

Pirates next play a week from Friday at Cincinnati.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Harris, Jr.
Greenville man charged after sex sting operation in Ayden
Melvin Wetzel
Havelock man gets 10 years in fed pen for child porn
Winterville structure fire
Fire breaks out at Winterville home
Matthew Keyes
Washington man charged in Pitt County rape
North Carolina PowerBall
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in New Bern

Latest News

Rams fall in eastern regional final
Greene Central falls to Raleigh Charter in 2A Eastern Regional team tennis final
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Former Tarboro star Lewis injured, done for the NFL season with Colts
Ferguson AAC Rookie of the Year
Former Conley star English makes second team All-AAC, Ferguson Rookie of the Year
Former Conley star English makes second team All-AAC, Ferguson Rookie of the Year
Former Conley star English makes second team All-AAC, Ferguson Rookie of the Year