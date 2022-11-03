Mike Houston feeling validated after ECU earns bowl eligible status in October

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football gets an extra week to relish in being bowl eligible as they have their bye this weekend.

The Pirates were donated ice cream Wednesday night for clinching that 6th win.

For the second straight season, the Pirates are going bowling.

“It means a lot to all of us. You know from the time I took the job that’s basically all I heard around town coach you gotta get us back in bowl games, you gotta get us back in bowl games. I think a lot of our players were very vocal about it,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “Holton was very vocal about it. He came here to get ECU back to where it was when he was growing up. That’s competing at a high level, competing for championships, going to the postseason, bowl games, things like that. Last year was significant obviously but this year validates last year. Because you are bowl eligible and you are bowl eligible before the month of November.”

Pirates next play a week from Friday at Cincinnati.

