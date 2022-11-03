Mental health town hall to take place in Kenansville

Kenansville, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services secretary Kody H. Kinsley is leading a mental health town hall tonight.

The event is set to take place at James Sprunt Community College from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Secretary Kinsley will be joined by Deputy Chief Medical Officer and Chief Psychiatrist Dr. Carrie Brown, and State Senator Jim Burgin.

The purpose of the town hall is to discuss mental health in North Carolina, the public is encouraged to attend, ask questions and contribute to the conversation.

Secretary Kinsley and Senator Burgin will offer comments on key policy issues and invite town hall attendees to offer comments and ask questions.

