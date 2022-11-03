Lisa weakening quickly; Martin racing northward

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 8 am Thursday advisory, Lisa’s winds were down to 40 mph. Winds will continue to weaken as Lisa moves over southern Mexico towards the Gulf. No impacts from Lisa will reach the U.S. despite its projected entry into the Gulf of Mexico.

Lisa is weakening quickly as she moves westward at 10 mph (Jim Howard)

Hurricane Martin continues to hold onto category 1 hurricane strength Thursday morning, despite a rapid forward movement speed and position in the Northern Atlantic. Martin’s winds are holding at 85 mph with a forward movement speed near 50 mph. It is expected to stay out to sea this weekend while transitioning to an extratropical low, although the storm could impact the Arctic Maritimes over the coming days.

Martin is racing northward at nearly 50 mph. (Jim Howard)

