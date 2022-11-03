Keeping students in the east safe at school is being discussed

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A representative in the east will be discussing school safety with Craven County officials.

United States Representative Greg Murphy is heading to West Craven High School for an open discussion about school security. The event will feature Murphy and Craven County officials including Superintendent Dr. Wendy Miller and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughs.

They will be discussing school district security measures, current challenges and the community effort to keep students safe at the roundtable from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

