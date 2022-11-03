Goldsboro Police investigating shooting

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Anthony Daughety
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are investigating a shooting that took place last night.

Police say they responded to a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Randall Lane last night. They then located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue.

The victim was taken to UNC Health Wayne for treatment, where their last known condition was critical but stable. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Body discovered in Carteret County creek
State’s first pediatric flu death here in Eastern Carolina
Melvin Wetzel
Havelock man gets 10 years in fed pen for child porn
Greenville’s red light camera program could soon end
North Carolina PowerBall
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in New Bern

Latest News

First Alert Forecast for Thursday, November 3rd at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, November 3rd at 4:30am
19-year-old man charged with murder of 15-month-old baby in Rocky Mount
Bonnie Shade speaks to Pirate students about preventative measures against sexual violence
Sexual violence survivor speaks to ECU students at “Just Another Assault” event
Sexual violence survivor speaks to ECU students at “Just Another Assault” event
Sexual violence survivor speaks to ECU students at “Just Another Assault” event