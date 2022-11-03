Goldsboro Police investigating shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are investigating a shooting that took place last night.

Police say they responded to a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Randall Lane last night. They then located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue.

The victim was taken to UNC Health Wayne for treatment, where their last known condition was critical but stable. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.