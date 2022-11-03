Goldsboro man wanted for murder in September shooting arrested

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro man has been charged with murder nearly two months after another man died in a shooting.

The Goldsboro Police Department says 32-year-old Shadell Barksdale has been charged with an open count of murder and a misdemeanor probation violation.

Police say on Sept. 8th at about 6:10 p.m., officers were sent to UNC Health Wayne for a report of a shooting. Rakeem Holloway, of Goldsboro, was brought to the hospital from an unknown location. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound, and while officers were investigating, he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they determined the shooting took place at 5:55 p.m. at 905 S. Slocumb Street.

WITN is told that a warrant for murder was secured on Barksdale four days later. However, it wasn’t until Thursday at about 8 a.m. that officers took him into custody in the 600 block of S. Clairborne Street. U.S. Marshals helped in the arrest.

Police say Barksdale was given no bond for the murder charge and a $5,000 secured bond for the probation violation. He has his first court appearance on Friday at 9 a.m.

