Future of Greenville’s red light camera program to be decided on Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It looks like Greenville’s controversial red light camera program may soon be coming to an end.

On the city council agenda for Monday night is an item to “wind down” the red light program starting November 15th.

The cameras have been in operation since 2017.

It is an operation that Greenville resident Jocelyn Bourbeau has mixed feelings about.

Earlier this year, the state Court of Appeals ruled that not enough money from the program was going to the county school system.

State law says 90% of all fines must go to the school system, while Pitt County Schools got only 72% during a two-year period.

The city appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court, but the high court has never indicated whether it will agree to hear the case or not.

The attorney who led the charge to eliminate the program is Paul Stam. He tells WITN he’s not surprised the City of Greenville is considering getting rid of the cameras.

“It’s about time,” Stam said. “Our evidence shows that about 80-90% of the people who received citations from Greenville were actually innocent.”

In June, Greenville amended its contract with the private company operating the cameras. That amendment said the program would end on November 15th if the high court didn’t rule in the city’s favor.

A city spokesman said as of now, the red light program is still operating and that citations are still being issued for violators.

