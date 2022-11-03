Former Tarboro star Lewis injured, done for the NFL season with Colts

“Surgery was successful and I am back on the road to attacking rehab”
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)(Zach Bolinger | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sunday former Tarboro football star Tyquan Lewis suffered a ruptured patellar tendon and is done for the season. The Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman has been placed on injured reserve.

He tweeted tonight about it:

He also tweeted “Surgery was successful and I am back on the road to attacking rehab.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

