Former Tarboro star Lewis injured, done for the NFL season with Colts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sunday former Tarboro football star Tyquan Lewis suffered a ruptured patellar tendon and is done for the season. The Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman has been placed on injured reserve.

He tweeted tonight about it:

Sometimes in life things happen. There’s no one to blame. I’m still grateful and I am still in great spirits. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your words of gratitude weigh kindly on my heart. God Bless 🙏🏾 — Tyquan Lewis (@PrimeTime_Lewis) November 2, 2022

He also tweeted “Surgery was successful and I am back on the road to attacking rehab.”

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.