Fall back: time to change the clocks and your smoke alarm batteries

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -As the end of daylight saving time approaches on Sunday, state leaders are reminding North Carolinians: As we set our clocks back one hour, remember to change the battery in your smoke alarm.

“Smoke alarms are a key part of your home fire escape plan. In fact, working smoke alarms cut the chances of dying in a home fire in half,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, who is also the State Fire Marshal. “When you turn back your clocks this weekend, take the time to protect your family by making sure all smoke alarms in your home are working properly.”

So far this year, 113 people in North Carolina have died because of fire. In many of those instances, a working smoke alarm was not present in the home.

When the smoke alarm sounds inside a home, families have about two minutes to get out of their homes before the smoke and fire become overwhelming. Smoke alarms must be fully powered and operational to give families those important life-saving minutes.

For more information on how to check smoke alarm batteries or have an alarm installed, contact your local fire department or the Office of State Fire Marshal at 1.800.634.7854.

