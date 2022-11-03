ENC theater preps for ‘Doubt: A Parable’ opening night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Theater buffs will find comfort in another opening night at the Magnolia Art Center in Greenville.

This month, ‘Doubt: A Parable’ graces the stage to tell the story of a parochial school in the Bronx in the fall of 1964 that grapples with the doubt of honesty and appropriate behavior with students.

The play, written by John Patrick Shanley, came to Broadway in 2005, winning the Pulitzer Prize for drama and Tony Award for Best Play.

This show features new performers to the Magnolia Arts Center.

Viewers should be warned that the subject matter of the play is for an adult audience.

The play opens at the MAC on Thursday, November 10 and runs through November 13.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. each night with additional 2:00 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

For tick information head to https://magnoliaartscenter.com/.

