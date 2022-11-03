ENC theater preps for ‘Doubt: A Parable’ opening night

Arts in the East - 'Doubt: A Parable'
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Theater buffs will find comfort in another opening night at the Magnolia Art Center in Greenville.

This month, ‘Doubt: A Parable’ graces the stage to tell the story of a parochial school in the Bronx in the fall of 1964 that grapples with the doubt of honesty and appropriate behavior with students.

The play, written by John Patrick Shanley, came to Broadway in 2005, winning the Pulitzer Prize for drama and Tony Award for Best Play.

This show features new performers to the Magnolia Arts Center.

Viewers should be warned that the subject matter of the play is for an adult audience.

The play opens at the MAC on Thursday, November 10 and runs through November 13.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. each night with additional 2:00 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

For tick information head to https://magnoliaartscenter.com/.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited...
THC-infused candy and snacks found on multiple North Carolina store shelves
The body was found around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Body identified in accidental Beaufort drowning
Melvin Wetzel
Havelock man gets 10 years in fed pen for child porn
Greenville’s red light camera program could soon end
State’s first pediatric flu death here in Eastern Carolina

Latest News

ENC community comes together to help teenager battling leukemia
ENC community comes together to help teenager battling leukemia
Greenville holiday show hopes to attract 12,000 visitors
Greenville holiday show hopes to attract 12,000 visitors
Riley's Army supports children with cancer
Non-profit readies events to benefit childhood cancer fighters
Holiday décor on display
Greenville holiday show hopes to attract 12,000 visitors