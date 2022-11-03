ECU football staying busy on bye week accessing the present and future of the program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football held its only media availability during bye week on Wednesday evening.

The Pirates coaching staff is very busy this week despite no game on the schedule.

Head coach Mike Houston explains how this week can improve the program in the present and for the future.

“It’s the perfect time to evaluate what you have been doing,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “Make sure if there are any tendencies that the opponent can pick up that we do a good job adjusting some things and changing some things.”

ECU has won three straight games. The last two are program-defining wins over perennial powers Central Florida and BYU. The Pirates have scored right around 30 points per regulation in those three victories. Coach Houston has accessed the tape and the tape doesn’t lie.

“Very pleased with our development and our improvement and our offensive execution. It is just blaring in your face that when we do a great job of winning the turnover battle those are the games we have won,” says Houston, “Holton (Ahlers) is playing the best ball of his career right now. So many of the guys surrounding him are playing the best ball of their careers. I’m pleased with how that group has really come along together. The same could be said defensively.”

Houston says they plan to watch a lot of football this week, not only their next opponent Cincinnati, but also future Pirates as they hit the recruiting trail.

“All of us will be involved in recruiting on Friday and Saturday. So we are going to have guys all over the country. Try to see all of our commits,” says Houston, “We are very, very close on some other guys between now and Christmas we will shore up those guys. Always check in on guys maybe you got a late start on, or maybe de-committed from somewhere else. So, that will be a big focus for the rest of the week.”

The Pirates next play at Cincinnati on Friday, November 11th. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 PM.

