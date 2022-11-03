Drought Monitor update

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s update continues to show the drought conditions building across eastern NC. Almost all of the east is now in the “abnormally dry” status with moderate drought conditions spreading across Duplin, western Onslow, and Pender counties. We’ve been stuck in an extended dry run going back to late September. Most areas have received under 0.5″ of total rainfall since Ian’s 3-6″ of rain came through on September 30th.

The dry conditions now encompass nearly all of eastern NC (Jim Howard)

The dry conditions are returning to eastern NC (Jim Howard)

