Drought Monitor update
The dry conditions continue to expand across eastern NC
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s update continues to show the drought conditions building across eastern NC. Almost all of the east is now in the “abnormally dry” status with moderate drought conditions spreading across Duplin, western Onslow, and Pender counties. We’ve been stuck in an extended dry run going back to late September. Most areas have received under 0.5″ of total rainfall since Ian’s 3-6″ of rain came through on September 30th.
