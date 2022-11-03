Craven County woman accused of abusing autistic adult

Patricia Howard
Patricia Howard(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County woman is behind bars because deputies say she abused an autistic adult she was meant to care for multiple times.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Patricia Howard was charged on Wednesday with five felony counts of assault on a disabled adult and two counts of communicating threats.

Deputies say that on Oct. 21st, they were told of a case of physical abuse involving a “severely autistic adult” at an alternative family living facility operated by Howard in her home.

Investigators say they found that there were several times when Howard physically abused the adult.

WITN is told that Howard is jailed under a $175,000 secured bond.

