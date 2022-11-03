Chances of a November hurricane are slim but not zero. Are you prepared?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two organizations are organizing a hurricane preparedness event for a county here in the east.

The Disaster Recovery for Pitt County and Eastern North Carolina Recovery Team are hosting the 2022 hurricane disaster expo with the goal that the Pitt County public is aware of the resources available to them in the event of a hurricane.

Information and resources will be made available to those attending, and there will be free food.

The expo is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Salvation Army of Greenville at 2718 South Memorial Drive.

