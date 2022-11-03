Case closed in Jacksonville deadly stabbing at high school, records sealed

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The case is closed on a deadly stabbing at an Eastern Carolina high school and the public will never know the outcome.

Saddique Melvin was killed, while another student was sent to the hospital with injuries in the September 1st attack at Northside High School in Jacksonville.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with voluntary manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a school official, and possess a weapon on school campus/property. A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were both charged with two counts of assault and disorderly conduct at school.

District Attorney Ernie Lee said all three cases were resolved in juvenile court, but he cannot say what happened. Lee says the law forbids him from releasing the outcome because of their ages.

Shortly after the deadly stabbing, Lee said they would look at whether the 16-year-old’s case could be moved to Superior Court and that he be tried as an adult. When asked why that didn’t happen, the district attorney said he could not comment.

