Adrift fishing boat rescued by Coast Guard off Hatteras

HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a fishing boat that went adrift off Hatteras on Tuesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard says its crews were told a 75-foot fishing trawler, the Ilha Do Corvo, drifted away southeast of Hatteras. They say they went to the boat’s last known location, but the trawler had drifted into the Gulf Stream and had been pushed north toward Rodanthe.

WITN is told that even with limited communications with the boat, the rescuers from the station in Elizabeth City were able to locate it.

Crews began towing the trawler and had help from a helicopter overhead relaying communications to stations on the coast.

The ship had to be towed to Virginia. (U.S. Coast Guard)

The boat was eventually brought safely to Virginia.

“This was a lengthy case that utilized various assets to provide the best possible outcome, mariners and their vessel brought safely ashore. Bravo Zulu to all the units and personnel involved!”

