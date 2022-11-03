19-year-old man charged with murder of 15-month-old baby in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Rocky Mount Police Department has arrested a man accused of killing a 15-month-old child.

Isaiah Miller. 19, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse. Miller was dating the child’s mother at the time of the incident. He is currently at the Nash County Detention Center being held without bond.

According to police, officers were alerted to the death of the male child on Oct. 23 after Nash County EMS responded to calls earlier that day that the child had fallen and was going in and out of consciousness at the 1100 block of York Street.

An autopsy report ruled that the child, Aiden Silver, died from internal injuries ruled to be not accidental.

The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or call CrimeStoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.

