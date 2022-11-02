Town of Pink Hill appoints new mayor following abrupt resignation of former mayor

PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) -Two weeks ago, the town of Pink Hill mayor Mike Hill resigned after video from a town hall meeting showed an intense argument between himself and a town commissioner.

Shortly after his resignation, the town clerk and assistant clerk announced they too were leaving, which forced the town hall to close last week.

On Tuesday, the town board selected a new mayor and discussed filling vacant positions.

Pink Hill’s future has been unclear ever since Hill’s sudden resignation, some residents say it’s left them with uncertainty as well as confusion and Tuesday night was more of the same as their new mayor was appointed.

Board members nominated candidates for mayor during the meeting and choose to appoint Yvonne Deatherage.

Deatherage hadn’t been currently serving on any council but tells WITN she has multiple years of board experience.

Some people didn’t like the appointment, however, she says she’s here for them no matter what.

“I plan to do what is best for the town, the people, I love it,” Deatherage said. “It’s my home, I want to bring order to the town.”

Deatherage will replace board member Penny Murphy, who has acted as Mayor Pro Tem over the last few weeks.

Longtime Pink Hill resident Trina Patrick voiced concerns about the current state of the town.

“Our community needs some change, we need more representation and that’s what it’s all about,” Patrick said. “So that everybody in the community is represented, not just be one-sided.”

Longtime resident Clay Howard also says he feels the pain due to the fact that his father once served in the position.

“I was born and raised here in Pink Hill and my daddy was the former mayor and town councilman,” Howard said. “I love Pink Hill and I hate to see all the negativity about this town because it’s a great town to live in and raise children in.”

Deatherage’s term as mayor is effective immediately and will run until the 2023 election.

