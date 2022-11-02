Temporary road closure in Kinston

The NCDOT says the drainage work will end Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The NCDOT says the drainage work will end Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A stretch of U.S. 258 in Lenoir County will be closed next week for a drainage project.

Maintenance workers for the state Transportation Department will replace a drainage pipe with a larger one on the highway about 4 miles south of Tyree Road.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday and end at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The detour will consist of Clarence Potter and Smith Grady roads.

Drivers should be cautious near the worksite and allow for extra time using the detour.

