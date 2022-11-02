Teacher of the Week: Terry Donoghue

TYRRELL, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’S Teacher of the Week for November 2nd is Terry Donoghue.

Donoghue is a physical education teacher at Tyrrell Elementary School and is in her 28th year of teaching. She received her degree from Towson State University in Towson, Maryland.

She is always looking for new ways to enhance the educational experience for those in her school and has been dedicating to doing so for the past 22 years in North Carolina.

Donoghue’s efforts include using an anonymous donation to purchase bikes and teaching kindergarteners how to ride, acquiring funding for gaga ball and castle 9 squares at the school, teaching students how to play tennis after receiving a USTA grant, and even collected over 500 pines cones and bought bird seed to help students make bird feeders as Christmas presents for parents.

She also created a mini golf course in the gym for her students, by buying pool noodles, tape and mini golf holes. Creswell Furniture donated rolls of carpets to make 18 strips for an 18-hole mini gold course.

In her spare time, she volunteers as a diver at the North Carolina Aquarium in her spare time in the Graveyard of the Atlantic exhibit.

