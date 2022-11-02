State’s first pediatric flu death here in Eastern Carolina

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is reporting its child flu death this season.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said a child here in the eastern part of the state recently died from flu complications.

DHHS said this is the first pediatric flu death since February 2020, and the sixth flu death so far this season.

So far, DHHS says there have been five adult flu deaths in the state.

The state has seen a rapid rise in flu cases in recent weeks after two years of low flu activity since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to state health officials.

