Sports Spotlight: J.H. Rose four sport athlete D’Alonzo clutch kicking for Rampants soccer and football

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose senior Will D’Alonzo is a swiss army knife of an athlete. He does it on and off the field. We feature him in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“June hits come right out here and play soccer for the summer and then come into it,” says J.H. Rose senior Will D’Alonzo, “I put a lot of time into soccer and I really enjoy it.”

Will D’Alonzo is a four-sport athlete for J.H. Rose. For four fall seasons he has been a starter on the Rampants soccer team.

“He’s been with us through thick and thin,” says Rose head soccer coach Joey McAlduff, “He brings that character and broke down the silos of it’s not me it’s we. We’re a family and he is the leader of it.”

Will also kicks footballs for the Rampants.

“Football helps more with the soccer kicks,” says D’Alonzo, “I don’t take free kicks too much anymore. I play up more. Earlier in the season I was taking long balls off the free kicks and football helped with that.”

He’s had some major moments this fall with two assists against Conley to help them beat their rival for the first time in years.

“It was definitely the icing on the cake. I loved it. Senior year that’s what I wanted to happen,” says Will, “I think those were my goals for senior year. I wanted to do something against Conley.”

He also hit the game-winning field goal against the Vikings in the crosstown throwdown football game.

“Oh yeah it has. That was definitely a highlight,” says D’Alonzo, “The best part was I had family come watch too, the one week I had family come in, it was perfect. I couldn’t ask for anything better than that.”

D’Alonzo also plays basketball and baseball for Rose and we’re told is still one of the top students in his class with a 4.4 GPA.

“Consistency is the biggest thing and balance too,” says Will, “I keep everything in a good balance. I do all my school work, once I finish I go hang out with friends. I try to keep my relationships as strong as my schoolwork and athletics.”

“The younger guys look up to him as a leader on and off the field,” says McAlduff.

Will plans to head on to college but despite his great love of soccer, becoming a college football kicker or punter is the next goal for Will on his list.

“I just want to get a look at some point. I have gotten some camp invites. I have had a couple of colleges send me letters about camps coming up,” says D’Alonzo, “Might get ranked again for punting. I’m going to get on top of it in the next couple months. Just because of how strong recruiting is for the specialist teams right now.”

