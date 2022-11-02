Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Near average temperatures for today with passing clouds; showers possible on Thursday.

Rain will be unlikely despite the clouds
By Russell James
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mostly cloudy skies are likely both Wednesday and Thursday, but rain is unlikely for most areas. The increasing cloud cover, combined with a northwesterly breeze around 10 mph may allow for a brief stray shower on Thursday, but this is expected to be short-lived. Regardless, we could certainly use the rain as portions of our area is abnormally dry to moderate according to the latest drought monitor.

High pressure will shift just offshore over the weekend with temps lifting to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Pretty fantastic for the first weekend of November with temps running nearly 10° above normal for this time of the year.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy and pleasant. High of 72. Wind N 5-10

Thursday

Partly sunny and breezy and comfortable. High of 71. Wind NE 7-15

Friday

Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 77. Wind E 5-10

Saturday

Mostly sunny, warm and pleasant. High of 80. Wind SE 5-10

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 79. Wind SE 5-10

