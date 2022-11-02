Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Increasing clouds for Wednesday, not much rain in sight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front passed through our area earlier on Tuesday. While the thunderstorms have fizzled out and moved away, mostly clear skies will translate to mostly cloudy skies for your Wednesday. Due to the increasing cloud cover, temperatures will remain in the low to mid 70s with a northwesterly breeze around 5 to 10 mph. A stray shower along the coast is possible Wednesday, but overall I am expecting mostly cloudy skies across the area.

High pressure will shift just offshore over the weekend with temps lifting to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Pretty fantastic for the first weekend of November.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy and pleasant. High of 72. Wind N 5-10

Thursday

Partly sunny and comfortable. High of 71. Wind NE-5

Friday

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High of 77. Wind NE-5

Saturday

Mostly sunny, warm and pleasant. High of 80. Wind SW 5-10.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 80. Wind SW-5

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.