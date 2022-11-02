Rocky Mount student ambassadors organize breast cancer fundraiser

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - For the fifth year in row Rocky Mount Prep student ambassadors are raising money for the Breast Cancer Center.

Ambassadors raised money by asking teachers and staff, as well as local businesses, for tax-deductible donations.

They also provided $2 Fridays, where Rocky Mount Prep administrators and staff could dress down in pink shirts and jeans for a $2 donation.

“It shows just how much our kids care, and what they can do when they put their minds to something,” elementary advisor Ramona Garrett-Alston said.

Ambassadors raised a grand total of $1798.62 and presented the donation to Nash UNC Health Care Foundation/Nash UNC Health Care Breast Cancer Center representatives on Monday, October 31st.

Rocky Mount Prep Student Ambassadors are a Student Leadership Development Organization that represents the school by engaging in community service.

