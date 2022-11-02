Pardon the interruption: MeTV 7.3, Start 7.4, and H&I 7.5

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Viewers watching WITN’s MeTV 7.3, Start 7.4, and H&I 7.5 will encounter a several minute interruption in programming Wednesday afternoon.

WITN is completing upgrades to our satellite receivers around the 1:00 hour.

This will result in a 10 to 20 minute interruption in programing.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

