Newport man arrested on multiple child porn charges

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man remains in jail after his arrest on child porn charges.

Carteret County deputies said Nathan Gasque was charged with five counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor after an undercover investigation by their Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

The 20-year-old Gasque, who lives in Newport, was arrested Tuesday and is being held on a $150,000 secured bond.

Deputies say they seized equipment used to facilitate the child porn and that the man had his first court appearance this morning before a judge.

