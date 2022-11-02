Newport man arrested on multiple child porn charges

Nathan Gasque
Nathan Gasque(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man remains in jail after his arrest on child porn charges.

Carteret County deputies said Nathan Gasque was charged with five counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor after an undercover investigation by their Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

The 20-year-old Gasque, who lives in Newport, was arrested Tuesday and is being held on a $150,000 secured bond.

Deputies say they seized equipment used to facilitate the child porn and that the man had his first court appearance this morning before a judge.

