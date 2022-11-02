Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Cooler air and some clouds around on Wednesday

Rain will be unlikely despite the clouds
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, November 2nd at 4:30am
By Jim Howard
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front passed through our area earlier on Tuesday. While the thunderstorms have fizzled out and moved away, mostly clear skies will translate to mostly cloudy skies for your Wednesday. Due to the increasing cloud cover, temperatures will remain in the low to mid 70s with a northwesterly breeze around 5 to 10 mph. A stray shower along the coast is possible Wednesday, but overall I am expecting mostly cloudy skies across the area.

High pressure will shift just offshore over the weekend with temps lifting to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Pretty fantastic for the first weekend of November.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy and pleasant. High of 72. Wind N 5-10

Thursday

Partly sunny and breezy and comfortable. High of 71. Wind NE 7-15

Friday

Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 77. Wind NE-5

Saturday

Mostly sunny, warm and pleasant. High of 80. Wind SW 5-10.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 79. Wind SW-5

People in Pink Hill came out to town hall Tuesday night for the appointing of new mayor.
Town of Pink Hill appoints new mayor following abrupt resignation of former mayor
