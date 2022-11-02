J.H. Rose volleyball sweeps Cedar Ridge in 3A east regional final

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose volleyball the last standing WITN area team in the high school volleyball playoffs.

Since suffering their only loss to Cardinal Gibbons back in August, the Rampants have yet to drop a set since.

21 straight matches coming into Tuesday night.

Rose hosted Cedar Ridge in the 3A east regional final. The Fighting Red Wolves knocked the Rampants out of the playoffs last year. Rose took the first set and had to battle in the second. Riley Cutler gets the kill as they went back and forth.

Red Wolves Cameron Lanier had a good match gets a kill to hang close.

But Rose pulled away, first the block and then Helen Wilford gets the kill as Rose took the second set.

In the third, Rose jumped out to big lead as they went up eight here. It’s Amelia Taft through the wall.

Then the LSU commit Taft gets up and blocks one down.

Rose going for the sweep on match point. Sneaky little tip shot by Shea Jenkins for winner.

Rose sweeps it 3-0 to win the 3A east regional title!

“One of the best days of my volleyball career. I am just so glad that all our hard work has paid off,” says J.H. Rose senior Amelia Taft, “All the early morning practices, all the Saturday games, it feels like it has all paid off right now. I love this team so much and it just means a lot.”

“It’s the best feeling in the world. I’m still in shock,” says J.H. Rose senior Anna Bayes, “It hasn’t really hit me, it will probably hit me tonight. If anyone was to deserve it it is this team.”

“It means so much because last year we played this exact same team in this same match and they swept us. It felt really good to come out,” says J.H. Rose senior Riley Cutler, “Our team has worked so hard this season for this specific game.”

“It means everything,” says J.H. Rose head coach Kelley Krainiak, “These seniors are the heart and soul of the team. They deserve every single second of this and they pulled it through. I’m so proud of them.”

Rose will face undefeated North Iredell in the state 3A final on Saturday at NC State. Time to be determined

