J.H. Rose volleyball set to play in state final at 1:30 PM Saturday

Rose will face North Iredell in the final
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose volleyball swept Cedar Ridge on Tuesday night to claim the 3A eastern regional title. The Rampants advance to the state finals on Saturday against North Iredell at 1:30 PM at NC State’s Reynolds coliseum. The Rampants are a special team.

“They thrive on challenges and support from one another,” says J.H. Rose head coach Kelley Krainiak, “It’s hard to find in teenagers or girls and they just have it all.”

