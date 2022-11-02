Former Conley star English makes second team All-AAC, Ferguson Rookie of the Year

ECU’s season ended in AAC Quarterfinals on Sunday
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU soccer had its season end in the conference quarterfinals on Sunday at Memphis. d.h. conley alum and pirates goalie Maeve English made all-conference second team with teammates Carsen Parker and Jazmin Ferguson. Ferguson named the conference Rookie of the Year. Pirates finished their season at 8-8-3.

J.H. Rose volleyball sweeps Cedar Ridge in 3A east regional final
J.H. Rose volleyball sweeps Cedar Ridge in 3A east regional final