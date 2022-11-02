Former Conley star English makes second team All-AAC, Ferguson Rookie of the Year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU soccer had its season end in the conference quarterfinals on Sunday at Memphis. d.h. conley alum and pirates goalie Maeve English made all-conference second team with teammates Carsen Parker and Jazmin Ferguson. Ferguson named the conference Rookie of the Year. Pirates finished their season at 8-8-3.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.