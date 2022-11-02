ECSU awarded $576k for NASA manufacturing program

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Easter Carolina University has earned a special grant to enhance the aerospace industry with NASA.

Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) earned a three-year grant totaling $576,333 to fund the new NASA Minority University Research and Education Program (MUREP) Aerospace and Advanced Manufacturing Education and Training Program at the institution.

WITN is told this program is to develop Eastern Carolina’s aerospace industry through partnerships and education. By partnering the Department of Aviation Science with Math, Computer Science, and Engineering Technology, NASA believes this will enhance the strong aerospace foundation in the area and reach minorities.

ECSU already offers a four-year degree in Aviation Science with specializations in Flight Education, Aviation Management, Avionics, Unmanned Aircraft Systems, and Professional Aeronautics. There are almost 200 students enrolled in this program, with 60% of them being local minorities.

“The NASA grant assists ECSU in expanding our Aviation and Technology Program’s ability to work on cutting-edge additive manufacturing research, as well as reach more students and supply more high qualified talent to this specialized, high-demand field,” says Kuldeep Rawat, the School of Science, Aviation, Health, and Technology Dean. “ECSU’s impact is seen locally and nationwide as we serve as at the forefront of launching engaging programs that create a robust pipeline for students looking to build a career in aerospace and defense manufacturing.”

Through an Aerospace High-Volume Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management Cooperative, NASA is providing a total of $3 million to ECSU and three other institutions to address the need for a high-volume manufacturing and supply chain ecosystem in aerospace and future demand for expertise and techniques in high-volume aerospace manufacturing.

