Body discovered in Carteret County creek

The body was found around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found floating in a Carteret County creek late this afternoon.

Beaufort police say a boater spotted what they believed was a body in Taylor Creek near the marina.

It happened around 4:25 p.m.

Police said they went out in the water and confirmed it was a body and it was recovered a short time later.

There is no information yet on how long the body may have been in the water, or if it is that of a man or a woman.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

