Body discovered in Carteret County creek

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found floating in a Carteret County creek late this afternoon.

Beaufort police say a boater spotted what they believed was a body in Taylor Creek near the marina.

It happened around 4:25 p.m.

Police said they went out in the water and confirmed it was a body and it was recovered a short time later.

There is no information yet on how long the body may have been in the water, or if it is that of a man or a woman.

