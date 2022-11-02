Beaufort Co. Emergency Services Director returns to ENC after rehab, wife shares testimony

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina emergency services director who was injured in a motorcycle crash in June has returned home after going through rehab in Georgia.

Carnie Hedgepeth has served as the county’s emergency services director for years, but his service to the community came to an abrupt halt when he was injured in a motorcycle accident in June that caused him to go into a coma.

In July, first responders escorted Hedgepeth and his family to the Pitt County airport to be flown out to Shepard Center in Atlanta, Ga. for rehabilitation and was prayed for by loved ones before takeoff.

His wife, Melody says those prayers were answered in a mighty way.

Hedgepeth started talking again on August 1 and emerged from his coma on August 4.

After three months in rehab, Melody says doctors believe Carnie is recovering faster than expected.

“And they don’t even think he’ll need a walker,” Melody said. “They just want him to go from the wheelchair right to walking again which is a big leap of faith.”

Melody goes on to say that her husband is going through physical and speech therapy for the foreseeable future.

Chris Newkirk is the interim Beaufort County Emergency Services Director while Hedgepeth continues to recover.

