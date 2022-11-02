Ahlers, Maye, Hartman named to Davey O’Brien award class of 2022
CFB playoff announces first rankings
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Davey O’Brien award announced its QB class of 2022 Tuesday afternoon. ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers is one of the players up for the award. UNC quarterback Drake Maye and Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman also made the forty-player list. You can vote on the award social media pages for your favorite QB.
Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson are the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. Michigan was fifth, followed by Alabama and unbeaten TCU. Tennessee is No. 1 in the CFP rankings for the first time. They face Georgia this weekend.
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.