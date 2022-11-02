Ahlers, Maye, Hartman named to Davey O’Brien award class of 2022

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Davey O’Brien award announced its QB class of 2022 Tuesday afternoon. ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers is one of the players up for the award. UNC quarterback Drake Maye and Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman also made the forty-player list. You can vote on the award social media pages for your favorite QB.

Introducing the @daveyobrien QB Class of 2022! These 40 QBs are now in the running to win the National Quarterback Award. Help your favorite’s chances by voting in the first round of the Fan Vote on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook by liking the official post highlighting your QB! pic.twitter.com/OYPZXIQnn1 — Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award (@daveyobrien) November 1, 2022

Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson are the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. Michigan was fifth, followed by Alabama and unbeaten TCU. Tennessee is No. 1 in the CFP rankings for the first time. They face Georgia this weekend.

