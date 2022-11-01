Woman charged with attempted murder following Kinston shooting
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Kinston police say they have charged a woman with attempted murder after they say she fired a gun toward a juvenile but did not hit that person.
Officers responded to 1700 block of Carey Road Tuesday in reference to a gunshot.
They say no one had been hit but that Brittney Dyer fired the gun toward a juvenile.
Dyer is behind bars on a $750,000 secured bond.
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.