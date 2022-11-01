WITN hosting Toys for Tots drop off location

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN is proud to announce once again its studio is a drop-off site for Toys for Tots.

This year, anyone wishing to donate can bring new, unwrapped toys to the WITN Studio in Greenville on Arlington Boulevard.

Two Men and a Truck has a vehicle parked in the front parking lot to fill up with donations this year. Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 1.

Those requesting toys must apply in person, and only to one agency where you live. Organizers ask families to only submit one application.

For a full list of agencies and contact information, visit the Toys for Tots website.

Toys for Tots is sponsored by Two Men and a Truck, Toyota of Goldsboro, and Hardee Massey & Blodgett LLP.

