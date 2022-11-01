WITN hosting Toys for Tots drop off location

WITN Toys for Tots drop off site
WITN Toys for Tots drop off site(witn)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN is proud to announce once again its studio is a drop-off site for Toys for Tots.

This year, anyone wishing to donate can bring new, unwrapped toys to the WITN Studio in Greenville on Arlington Boulevard.

Two Men and a Truck has a vehicle parked in the front parking lot to fill up with donations this year. Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 1.

Those requesting toys must apply in person, and only to one agency where you live. Organizers ask families to only submit one application.

For a full list of agencies and contact information, visit the Toys for Tots website.

Toys for Tots is sponsored by Two Men and a Truck, Toyota of Goldsboro, and Hardee Massey & Blodgett LLP.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Melvin Wetzel
Havelock man gets 10 years in fed pen for child porn
Friday afternoon, on Highway 33, a mother and daughter driving crashed head-on into an...
Deadly crash kills mother and daughter
Ted Sauls was named police chief on Monday.
Greenville names new police chief
“I am so happy to be home” Beaufort Co. emergency services director returns home

Latest News

Justin Pickett mugshot
Jacksonville man gets 15 years in federal pen for meth trafficking
Pink Hill Town Hall
WANTED: Mayor and someone to run Pink Hill town hall
North Carolina Zoo offers free admission for military personnel
Jimmy Harris, Jr.
Greenville man charged after sex sting operation in Ayden