Washington man charged in Pitt County rape

Matthew Keyes
Matthew Keyes(Pitt County jail)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man has been charged with the rape of a woman that happened in Pitt County.

Matthew Keyes turned himself in at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office on Monday. He was charged with second degree forcible rape.

Pitt County deputies were called to a home on Clark’s Neck Road on Sunday. The victim told deputies that a family friend who was an overnight guest in the home had sexually assaulted her.

The 52-year-old Keyes was released from jail after posting a $50,000 secured bond.

