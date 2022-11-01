WANTED: Mayor and someone to run Pink Hill town hall

Pink Hill Town Hall
Pink Hill Town Hall(WITN)
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina town hopes they’ll soon be able to reopen town hall after nearly everyone quit.

Pink Hill commissioners will meet tonight to select a new mayor, and possibly fill other vacant positions that forced it to close town hall.

Mayor Mike Hill abruptly resigned on October 17th as WITN was reporting on a contentious town board meeting. In his resignation letter, Hill said he was resigning to “hopefully end the media circus and allow the town to get on with its business.”

Hill’s resignation was then followed by the town clerk and the assistant clerk announcing they too were quitting.

Mayor Pro Tem Penny Murphy has been acting mayor, but the town hall shut down last week since there was no one left to work there.

Tonight’s meeting is at 7:00 p.m. at the police department.

