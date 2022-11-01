U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to visit New Bern

1998 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree
1998 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is making a pit stop on its way to Washington D.C. at Union Point Park in New Bern on Saturday November 12th at 1:00 p.m.

The approximately 78-foot-tall Red Spruce will be harvested from the Pisgah National Forest on November 2nd and prepared for the nearly 1,000-mile expedition.

Each year, a different national forest provides a tree to light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season.

The last time a tree was selected from North Carolina was in 1998.

The journey will include a series of stops throughout the state before being delivered to the U.S. Capitol on November 18th, where it will be decorated with handmade ornaments and tree skirts specially created by North Carolinians.

New Bern Fire-Rescue will suspend the American flag over the tree and all who enter the park.

After the tree’s arrival, Mayor Jeffrey Odham, 6th Ward Alderman Robert Brinson (U.S. Army veteran), and other special guests will be in attendance for remarks and veteran honors before the day’s festivities begin.

Families will be able to take photos with the tree, visit with Santa, listen to holiday music, enjoy hot chocolate from the Baker’s Rise food truck, decorate ornaments, and sign a banner with friendly holiday messages that will go with the tree to Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will remain under tight security during its visit to New Bern. Its next stop will be at the Lost Colony in Manteo.

The event is free and open to the public and there will be activities for all ages from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

