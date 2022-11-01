State trooper takes bite out of Halloween

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP) trooper went all out for their Halloween celebration.

The SHP “Shark Patrol” was in full force in Burke County Monday night spreading the importance of traffic safety in a very special way.

Shark patrol (NCDPS)

Trooper C. R. Hallyburton got in the spirit and took extra time, effort and energy to prepare his patrol car. The car was decked out with fins and of course shark teeth around the license plate.

It was a big hit at the Halloween Spooktacular in Morganton.

