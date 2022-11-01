Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Halloween evening remaining warm; Stray shower possible overnight

A few stray showers and rumble of thunder is possible tonight although most areas should remain dry.
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A front to our west is moving closer into Eastern NC and as it does so, occasional pop-up showers and thunderstorms is possible tonight for some backyards so the sooner the treats are found, the better chance the little ghosts and goblins have to stay dry. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s during Monday evening, making for a mild Halloween.

By Tuesday AM, the threat of showers and storms will be at it’s highest going into early afternoon as some showers and storms that do form, could pose the potential for isolated wind gust and lightning. Overall once the front passes by, we will return to an above normal weather here in Eastern NC with mostly sunny skies through late week.

Halloween Night

Partly cloudy with increasing clouds later overnight with isolated showers or storms possible. Low of 63. Wind ESE 3-6. Rain chance: 40% into the overnight.

Tuesday

Scattered showers or storms, diminishing by mid afternoon. High of 77. Wind SW/NW-10. Rain chance 50%.

Wednesday

Partly sunny and pleasant. High of 71. Wind N 5-10

Thursday

Partly sunny and comfortable. High of 73. Wind NE-5

Friday

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High of 77. Wind NE-5

