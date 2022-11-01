North Carolina Zoo offers free admission for military personnel

(North Carolina Zoo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Zoo is honoring active and retired military personnel with free admission and a plus one.

In honor of Veterans Day, the North Carolina Zoo is offering free admission for military personnel and retirees and one guest during Military Appreciation week, Nov. 7 – 13.

To get this special offer, you must bring one of the following:

  • US Veterans ID
  • Military ID
  • DD-214 with Photo ID
  • State driver’s license with a veteran indicator or military identifier
  • VA, VF, or American Legion-issued ID

The zoo is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but no one can be let into the zoo after 3 p.m.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Melvin Wetzel
Havelock man gets 10 years in fed pen for child porn
Friday afternoon, on Highway 33, a mother and daughter driving crashed head-on into an...
Deadly crash kills mother and daughter
Ted Sauls was named police chief on Monday.
Greenville names new police chief
“I am so happy to be home” Beaufort Co. emergency services director returns home

Latest News

Jimmy Harris, Jr.
Greenville man charged after sex sting operation in Ayden
Matthew Keyes
Washington man charged in Pitt County rape
Bicycle fatality
Bicyclist killed in OBX crash with minivan
North Carolina PowerBall
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in New Bern