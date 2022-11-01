Mothers in the east react to a new RSV vaccine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The pharmaceutical company Pfizer says it is set to seek approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an RSV vaccine for newborns.

Farmville mom, Crista Lovelace says “There’s too many of them that they’re trying to push lately, and I feel like they’re fast-tracking too much of this.”

Pfizer announced that it will seek FDA approval for a new RSV vaccine that has shown promising trial results. The vaccine was found to be 82% effective in preventing severe cases of RSV in infants during the first three months of their lives.

“That’s huge, that’s significant. Less kids are ending up admitted to the hospital. That’s a lot less kids that are going to end up dying because of this virus,” says Dr. Aaron Piramzadian, StarMed Healthcare Chief Medical Officer.

For Greenville mom, Kaelya Howard, the RSV vaccine is an important step in prioritizing the health of children.

“I was really skeptical about taking my baby around other people, not knowing what she could catch or contract with the kissing. I was very upset about people trying to kiss my baby or anything like that, I did not want that to happen. So, with this coming out, it’s a little bit more comforting.”

But not everyone is convinced. Lovelace says, “I would say do your research, I know every case is different and everybody’s background is different, everybody’s health needs are different. Like for us, we’re not high risk for most things and so it’s easy for me to say no, I don’t think that that would fit but for some families, I know they’re high risk.”

Piramzadian believes the smartest thing to do is be proactive and says the FDA will only approve something if it is found safe for use.

“Getting vaccinated, having a way to protect yourself is always the most important manner. We don’t have a great treatment for RSV so being able to not get sick in the first place is the most important thing we can do,” Piramzadian told us.

The vaccine candidate is administered to pregnant women who then make antibodies that pass through to their children to protect the baby after birth.

If approved, this Pfizer RSV vaccine will be the first related to the infection in over two decades.

The vaccine also contains RSV’s F-protein that is frozen into the shape it folds into before fusing with a cell in order for the immune system to build antibodies against it.

