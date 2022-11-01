Kids and families in ENC enjoy celebrating Halloween 2022

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Kids and families enjoyed heading out and spending time together on Halloween night as they went trick-or-treating.

WITN saw plenty of great costumes, handfuls of candy being passed out, and first-time trick-or-treaters on the streets of Greenville, like Miriam Hardy.

Hardy says, “It’s actually pretty fun. I would say this is my first year ever being out on Halloween because I never went trick-or-treating as a kid. I’m about to be 18 and I’ve never been before but it’s kind of like a new experience for me.”

Halloween is one of the most anticipated holidays every year due to the fact that people have the chance to load up on candy, wear memorable costumes and try to avoid ghosts.

The spooky holiday is often a time for parents to bond with their children while also reliving their childhood days.

Greenville resident Jeremy Penington says he and his son Cashton, always look forward to the holiday because it reminds them of some of their favorite horror films.

Penington says, “We’re into scary movies and Stranger Things and all that, that’s why he wanted to be the Demogorgon and all that. We just love Halloween. This is my holiday.”

No matter if trick-or-treaters are going home with large buckets of candy or wearing matching costumes, Penington says it all goes back to having fun.

“You can be yourself, you can do whatever the heck you want for one night out of the year. Do whatever you want and just be whatever you want.”

