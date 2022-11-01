J.H. Rose tops Orange to open state soccer playoffs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NCHSAA State Soccer Playoffs - First Round

3A

J.H. Rose 6, Orange 1

Southern Nash 3, Southern Wayne 0

Jacksonville 8, White Oak 0

Croatan 9, Eastern Alamance 2

Swansboro 3, Northwood 0

First Flight 2, North Brunswick 0

4A

Clayton 4, D.H. Conley 0

2A

Washington 7, North Pitt 2

Clinton 7, East Duplin 0

Manteo 4, East Bladen 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 1, St. Paul’s 0

Midway 4, East Carteret 0

Greene Central 8, North Lenoir 1

James Kenan 8, Seaforth 0

1A

Cape Hatteras 3, Riverside-Martin 2

Southside 9, Clover Garden 0

North Duplin 7, Union 2

