J.H. Rose tops Orange to open state soccer playoffs

Area scores included
J.H. Rose tops Orange to open state soccer playoffs
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NCHSAA State Soccer Playoffs - First Round

3A

J.H. Rose 6, Orange 1

Southern Nash 3, Southern Wayne 0

Jacksonville 8, White Oak 0

Croatan 9, Eastern Alamance 2

Swansboro 3, Northwood 0

First Flight 2, North Brunswick 0

4A

Clayton 4, D.H. Conley 0

2A

Washington 7, North Pitt 2

Clinton 7, East Duplin 0

Manteo 4, East Bladen 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 1, St. Paul’s 0

Midway 4, East Carteret 0

Greene Central 8, North Lenoir 1

James Kenan 8, Seaforth 0

1A

Cape Hatteras 3, Riverside-Martin 2

Southside 9, Clover Garden 0

North Duplin 7, Union 2

