J.H. Rose tops Orange to open state soccer playoffs
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NCHSAA State Soccer Playoffs - First Round
3A
J.H. Rose 6, Orange 1
Southern Nash 3, Southern Wayne 0
Jacksonville 8, White Oak 0
Croatan 9, Eastern Alamance 2
Swansboro 3, Northwood 0
First Flight 2, North Brunswick 0
4A
Clayton 4, D.H. Conley 0
2A
Washington 7, North Pitt 2
Clinton 7, East Duplin 0
Manteo 4, East Bladen 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 1, St. Paul’s 0
Midway 4, East Carteret 0
Greene Central 8, North Lenoir 1
James Kenan 8, Seaforth 0
1A
Cape Hatteras 3, Riverside-Martin 2
Southside 9, Clover Garden 0
North Duplin 7, Union 2
