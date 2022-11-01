Jacksonville man gets 15 years in federal pen for meth trafficking

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville man will spend the next 15 years in a federal prison after his guilty plea to drug trafficking charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Justin Pickett was sentenced today in Raleigh.

The 30-year-old man pleaded guilty in April to trafficking crystal meth and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Onslow County deputies arrested Pickett in March of 2021 during a traffic stop for speeding. Deputies said a K-9 alerted them of narcotics in the vehicle.

During their search, deputies seized a loaded pistol, black tar heroin, oxycodone, heroin, marijuana, various forms of drug paraphernalia, and $2,470 in cash.

The feds say he was wearing a probation ankle monitor when he sold crystal meth to undercover agents.

In addition to the 15 years, Pickett will be on five years of supervised release when his prison sentence is over.

