Hurricanes edge Capitals with shootout victory

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2.

Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves.

Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots.

The struggling Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson from the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday for a fifth-round draft pick.

The 25-year-old Bear had five goals and nine assists in 58 games for the Hurricanes last season, but has yet to appear in an NHL game this season. He has 13 goals and 34 assists in 190 career NHL games with Carolina and Edmonton.

Carolina will retain $400,000 of Bear’s $2.2 million contact that is due to expire at the end of the season. The 25-year-old Pederson is scoreless in four games this season for the Chicago Wolves in the American Hockey League. He has a goal and four assists in 44 NHL games with Arizona and San Jose.

