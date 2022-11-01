Hurricanes edge Capitals with shootout victory

Hurricanes 3, Capitals 2 (Shootout)
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2.

Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves.

Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots.

The struggling Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson from the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday for a fifth-round draft pick.

The 25-year-old Bear had five goals and nine assists in 58 games for the Hurricanes last season, but has yet to appear in an NHL game this season. He has 13 goals and 34 assists in 190 career NHL games with Carolina and Edmonton.

Carolina will retain $400,000 of Bear’s $2.2 million contact that is due to expire at the end of the season. The 25-year-old Pederson is scoreless in four games this season for the Chicago Wolves in the American Hockey League. He has a goal and four assists in 44 NHL games with Arizona and San Jose.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday afternoon, on Highway 33, a mother and daughter driving crashed head-on into an...
Deadly crash kills mother and daughter
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Melvin Wetzel
Havelock man gets 10 years in fed pen for child porn
Dontavion Knight
Man charged after police say he accidentally shot and killed teen
The map was released Friday morning.
North Carolina now all ‘green’ on COVID-19 map

Latest News

ECU WBB MEDIA DAY
ECU women’s basketball eager to start season, hold media day in Greenville
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
Hornets fall to Kings
Conrad walk-off field goal lifts ECU over BYU
WITN END ZONE WEEK 11 PART ONE
WITN End Zone Week 11, Part One